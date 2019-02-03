Image copyright Google Image caption Two men on an motorcycle threw the noxious substance at a car in Keyes Road, Dartford

Three people have been taken to hospital after a "noxious substance" was thrown at them.

Police said two men on an motorcycle threw the substance towards a car in Keyes Road, Dartford at about 15:40 GMT.

The car's driver and a passenger were taken to hospital, as well as a member of the public who was nearby. One person has since been discharged.

The attack is being treated as an isolated incident, the force said.