Three taken to hospital after Dartford 'noxious substance' attack
- 3 February 2019
Three people have been taken to hospital after a "noxious substance" was thrown at them.
Police said two men on an motorcycle threw the substance towards a car in Keyes Road, Dartford at about 15:40 GMT.
The car's driver and a passenger were taken to hospital, as well as a member of the public who was nearby. One person has since been discharged.
The attack is being treated as an isolated incident, the force said.