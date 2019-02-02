Kent

Family pay tribute to Sheerness minibus crash woman

  • 2 February 2019
Eileeen Murray Image copyright Kent Police
Image caption Ms Murray was a passenger in the minibus when it crashed with a car

The family of a woman who died after a crash involving a minibus and car have spoken of their "terrible sadness".

Eileen Murray, 77, from Sheerness in Kent, was a passenger in the minibus when it crashed in Marine Parade at about 09:50 GMT on 16 January.

Four minibus passengers, along with the drivers of both vehicles, were taken to hospital, where Ms Murray died.

Ms Murray, known as Pat, was a "dear sister and very much loved auntie", her family said.

Image copyright Swale Weather

In a tribute, they said she was "always friendly" and had a "great sense of humour".

Anyone who witnessed the crash between the minibus and black Peugeot is asked to contact police.

