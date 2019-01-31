Image copyright @BenGy_Kent Image caption Armed officers have been sent to the area "as a precaution"

One person has been injured in a suspected armed robbery at a high street shop in Kent.

Three men - including one who claimed to be armed - entered a shop on Rainham High Street at 12:00 GMT and demanded cash.

Following the raid, two of the men were reported to have driven away in a car, while the third left on foot.

One person inside the shop was believed to have received minor injuries, Kent Police said.

The force said armed officers had been sent to the area as a precaution and officers are carrying out a search for the suspects.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police.