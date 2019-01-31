Image copyright Google Image caption The bones were found at a building site on Shaftesbury Road in Whitstable

Human remains have been found buried on a building site by contractors carrying out excavation work.

Police were called to the site at about 13:00 GMT on Monday after the discovery in Shaftesbury Road, Whitstable, Kent.

Bones from "at least six bodies" were discovered buried "in two black plastic bags", Kent Online reported.

The bones were found in one small area of the site which had been undergoing excavation work for the past six months, Kent Police said.

Experts have confirmed the bones are human and are now working to establish their age, in a process which could take several weeks.

Further excavation after the discovery did not uncover any further bones, police added.

The force said it had not yet opened a criminal investigation but inquiries remained ongoing.

Officers will review whether further action needs to be taken "in due course".