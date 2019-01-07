Image copyright Gareth Fuller/PA Image caption Three men were found by Border Force in Lydd, three miles from Dungeness

Eight migrants have been found following a search when an empty dinghy was found on a Kent beach.

Seven men have been detained by Border Force and one has been taken to hospital for treatment.

A ninth man, detained in the area, has been arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal entry into the UK.

The BBC understands one group of migrants was discovered by Border Force on a road near the beach in Dungeness, while three were detained in Lydd.

The Home Office said: "The incident is currently being investigated by officers from Immigration Enforcement's criminal and financial investigation team."

HM Coastguard led an initial search of the area when the empty boat was discovered on the shore in Dungeness at around 08:00 GMT.

It contained six life jackets, personal possessions and a milk carton cut to be used to bail out water.

Image caption The empty boat contained six life jackets

The coastguard said it carried out the search due to "concern there could be maritime casualties" but none had been found.

The search was "stood down" and handed over to Border Force, a spokeswoman said.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said it was called to Dungeness Road at 12:20 GMT after "reports a number of people needed medical assessment having come off a boat".

"One person was taken to hospital for further treatment," a spokesman said.

At least 247 people are known to have reached the UK in small boats since November, including 12 who landed on the beach at Greatstone last week.

Image copyright Gareth Fuller/PA Image caption The men were detained by the side of the road in Lydd

Home Secretary Sajid Javid declared a "major incident" over the rising number of migrants trying to cross the Channel to reach the UK.

On New Year's Eve, he announced two additional Border Force cutters would be brought back to the UK to help deal with the problem.

However, BBC South East has discovered that seven days later both vessels are still in the Mediterranean, with HMC Seeker docked in Gibraltar and HMC Protector believed to be off the coast of Greece.

The Navy has deployed HMS Mersey to the Channel to "help prevent migrants from making the dangerous journey".