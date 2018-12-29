Kent

Margate mother in court charged with murdering twins

  • 29 December 2018
Officers remained at the scene throughout Thursday
Image caption Officers remained at the scene throughout Thursday

A woman has appeared in court charged with murdering her twins.

Jake and Chloe Ford were pronounced dead after being found at a home in Castle Drive, Margate, Kent, at about 03:35 GMT on Thursday.

Samantha Ford, 37, of the same address, had been involved in a car crash about 45 minutes beforehand, Kent Police said.

Mrs Ford appeared at Canterbury Magistrates' Court and has been remanded in custody until Monday.

Image copyright Google
Image caption The children were found at an address in Castle Drive, Margate

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites