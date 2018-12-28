Twelve adult male migrants detained off Dover coast
Twelve migrants travelling in two separate boats have been detained off the coast of Dover.
At about 03:00 GMT HM Coastguard received reports of a dinghy containing four men approaching the coast.
Six hours later the Maritime Intelligence Bureau was notified of a small boat carrying eight Iranian men.
All of the migrants were taken to Dover and given a medical assessment before being transferred to immigration officials for interview.
In the first boat, one of the adults was found to be Syrian, the rest were Iranian.
As of 28 December, at least 221 people, including 14 children, had crossed the Channel in small boats since 3 November.
Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes said: "The number of incidents over recent days is deeply concerning. Some of this is clearly facilitated by organised crime groups while other attempts appear to be opportunistic."
She said UK authorities were working closely with their French counterparts in a recently opened joint intelligence centre in Calais to target people smugglers.
She reiterated that attempting to cross the Channel in a dinghy was "extremely dangerous" and warned that people were putting their lives at risk to do so.
The people found off the Kent coast since November:
- 27 December - Some 23 migrants, including three children, were detained in Kent after crossing the channel in small three boats.
- 26 December - Three migrants brought ashore by Border Force.
- 25 December - Forty migrants, including two children, crossed the Channel in five boats.
- 15 December - Four children are among a group of 11 people rescued off Dover. Eight said they were Iraqi and the other three claimed to be Iranian.
- 12 December - Six men found in a dinghy off the coast of Dover.
- 11 December - Six people, thought to be from Iran were rescued from a small boat off the Kent coast. A second boat with eight men, all saying they were Iranian were picked up later the same day off Dover.
- 4 December - Two men were brought to shore at Dover.
- 27 November - An 18-month-old baby was among nine people rescued from a dinghy off Dover.
- 23 November - Eight men located in a dinghy off the coast of Dover.
- 22 November - Thirteen men and one woman were intercepted in two dinghies off the coast of Dover.
- 18 November - Nine suspected migrants were found clambering up rocks in Folkestone after apparently crossing the English Channel in a small boat.
- 16 November - Seven suspected migrants were found off Samphire Hoe, near Dover.
- 14 November - Nine suspected migrants - seven men, one woman and a toddler - were found off the Kent coast. Another 10 were found near Dover Docks and five men were found several miles of Ramsgate.
- 13 November - Fourteen men and three children entered Port of Dover on a French fishing boat believed to be stolen.
- 9 November -Seven men were found in the English Channel off Dover.
- 3 November - Eight suspected migrants were stopped off the Kent coast and seven others were stopped at Dover Western Docks.