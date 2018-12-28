Image copyright PA Image caption Border Force officers were deployed to bring the migrants to Dover

Twelve migrants travelling in two separate boats have been detained off the coast of Dover.

At about 03:00 GMT HM Coastguard received reports of a dinghy containing four men approaching the coast.

Six hours later the Maritime Intelligence Bureau was notified of a small boat carrying eight Iranian men.

All of the migrants were taken to Dover and given a medical assessment before being transferred to immigration officials for interview.

In the first boat, one of the adults was found to be Syrian, the rest were Iranian.

Image copyright Gendarmerie maritime Image caption A third boat containing 11 migrants was rescued by French authorities on Thursday

As of 28 December, at least 221 people, including 14 children, had crossed the Channel in small boats since 3 November.

Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes said: "The number of incidents over recent days is deeply concerning. Some of this is clearly facilitated by organised crime groups while other attempts appear to be opportunistic."

She said UK authorities were working closely with their French counterparts in a recently opened joint intelligence centre in Calais to target people smugglers.

She reiterated that attempting to cross the Channel in a dinghy was "extremely dangerous" and warned that people were putting their lives at risk to do so.

The people found off the Kent coast since November: