Image caption The migrants were heading towards the English Channel

A boat containing 16 migrants, including two children, has been intercepted by the French authorities as it travelled towards the UK.

The fishing vessel was stopped about six miles off the coast of Boulogne, at about 05:25 local time.

Its lights were turned off and it did not respond to radio messages.

The migrants were brought ashore by a tug, and are being processed by the Border Police in Boulogne. They are all said to be in good health.