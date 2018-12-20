Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Sarah Wellgreen was last seen on the evening of 9 October

Police investigating the disappearance of a mother of five have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

Sarah Wellgreen, 47, was last seen near her home in New Ash Green, Kent, on 9 October. She was reported missing two days later.

Police said the suspect, aged in his 30s, was first detained on 16 October and had now been "re-arrested".

Officers are searching a property, believed to be Ms Wellgreen's home, after receiving fresh information.

It is understood to be the third time the property has been searched since 11 October.

Police said her disappearance was "now being treated as a murder investigation".

The beautician's family celebrated her birthday in her absence on 14 December.

Son Lewis Burdett has said the family was living a "never-ending nightmare".

Detectives said her disappearance was "entirely out of character" and was being treated "as a potential murder".

Image caption An estimated 200 people joined police to search nearby woodland

The only item missing from Ms Wellgreen's home was her black iPhone 4, and there have been no new transactions on her credit or debit cards. Her car was also left at her home.

About 2,000 hours of footage has been received by police, while more than 1,300 volunteers have joined searches of the surrounding area.

Officers have searched woodland near Bluewater shopping centre in Dartford and areas in Greenhithe near the River Thames.

Divers have also searched the River Darent in Dartford town centre, while the fire service has provided a drone.

A man in his 30s was arrested on 16 October and released on bail until 16 November. His bail was extended until 16 January 2019.

Police had previously refused to disclose what he was arrested on suspicion of.

Kent Police said: "Detectives investigating the disappearance of Sarah Wellgreen have re-arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

"Following information received by the investigation team, a further search of a property in New Ash Green is being carried [out]."