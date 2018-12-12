Image caption Fourteen migrants were rescued from two dinghies in the Channel on Tuesday

A small boat in the English Channel, believed to be carrying six migrants, has been found in the sea near Dover.

It is understood the migrants made a call to police at 06:20 BST, but were unclear of their precise position and a search was launched.

Fourteen migrants, who claimed to be Iranian, were rescued from two dinghies in the Channel off the Kent coast and brought ashore at Dover on Tuesday.

More than 120 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK since 3 November.

A spokesman for Kent Police said: "We received a call regarding suspected migrants in a boat of the coast of Dover at 6.21am."

The force referred it to the coastguard, which co-ordinated the search.

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard confirmed it was assisting Border Force in dealing with the migrants.

She added: "We are only concerned with preservation of life, rescuing those in trouble and bringing them safely back to shore, where they will be handed over to the relevant partner emergency services or authorities."