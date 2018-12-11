Image caption More than 100 migrants crossed in November - many in inflatable dinghies

Six suspected migrants have been rescued from a small boat in the Channel and brought ashore at Dover.

Coastguards and a lifeboat crew were called at about 03:30 GMT to a boat six miles off the Kent coast, in the Dover Strait inshore traffic lane.

The Home Office confirmed an incident was under way but has not yet released further details.

More than 100 migrants, the majority of whom claimed to be Iranian, crossed the Channel from France in November.

Warnings have gone out from the UK authorities about the dangers of taking small boats on the Dover-Calais route - the world's busiest shipping lane.

The group, believed to be from Iran, were brought ashore by a Border Force cutter. It is the second such boat to arrive this month.