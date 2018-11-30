Image copyright Family handout Image caption George Low's inquest heard that he and a friend had been walking away from a fight when they were set upon with knives

The inquest into the death of British man on holiday in Cyprus has been told how he and a friend were attacked from behind by men with knives as they walked down a street.

George Low, 22, from Dartford, Kent, was stabbed to death in the resort town of Ayia Napa in August 2016.

His friend Ben Barker, 24, was also stabbed but survived.

A witness testimony suggested the pair had been "walking away" from their attackers when they were set upon.

At the hearing in Paralimni, southern Cyprus, two files of evidence were presented to the judge and legal representatives.

After reading the documents, Mr Low's parents Martyn and Helen were told by their lawyer Philipos Kyprianides that a fight had ensued.

Image copyright family handout Image caption Martyn Low (right) says he is trying to remain positive that his son's killers will be caught one day

He explained Mr Low was then seen trying to chase after the two men, but seemed to become exhausted.

He stopped, pulled out a knife lodged in his neck, and collapsed.

A post mortem examination found Mr Low had cuts on his back, and a stab wound in the neck.

Image caption George Low with Ben Barker who was also stabbed in the attack

It is believed he died before arriving at hospital.

A statement released by his parents said: "We knew the inquest was unlikely to bring us any closer to getting justice for George, but we just felt as though we needed to be there for him. It has at least answered some of our questions about what happened that dreadful night.

"We've been reassured that the police investigation is still very much active so we have to stay positive and believe those responsible will one day be caught.

"People say it will get easier with time but it's just got harder.

"George had so much to live for and when we see all his friends moving on with their lives, travelling and seeing the world, settling down and getting married, it does hurt because we know we'll never have that with him and that breaks our hearts.

"We couldn't have wished for a better son. His family and friends thought the world of him and we have been overwhelmed by the support we received since he died."

Image copyright Cyprus Police Image caption Greek Cypriot police issued arrest warrants for Mehmet Akpinar (left) and Sali Ahmet

Two knives believed to have been used in the attack were recovered by police, with the DNA from the attackers on.

However, the suspects, Sali Ahmet and Mehmet Akpinar fled to the northern, Turkish-controlled, part of the island before DNA tests could be carried out.

Authorities there have refused to hand them over to the Greek Cypriot south, and both men were able to leave the country.