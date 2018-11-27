Image caption The dinghy and those on board were brought back to Dover

An 18-month-old child is among nine people rescued from a dinghy in the English Channel, the BBC understands.

A lifeboat was called at about 04:30 GMT after the 3m-long vessel was spotted by a fishing crew off Dover.

A Border Force boat picked up the suspected migrants and brought them to Dover at about 05:30 where they were handed over to immigration officials.

The coastguard is advising ships in the Channel to look out for small boats.

A spokeswoman for the Marine and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said: "We are currently assisting Border Force with an incident off the Kent coast."

She said the incident was being handled by the Border Force.

The Home Office has been approached for a statement.

Another boat, with nine people on board, was also been spotted off the coast of France, authorities there said.

The Centre des Opérations Maritimes said a vessel spotted by a fishing boat at about 04:00 GMT had been located by a British ferry 7.5km west of Dunkirk and those on board passed over to French police.

On Monday, eight people suffering from hypothermia were rescued from a boat in the Channel, French authorities said.

Warnings have gone out from UK authorities about the dangers of taking small boats on the Dover-Calais route - the world's busiest shipping lane.

Experts have said dinghies will not show up on the radars of larger vessels in the Channel, and crowded dinghies are not equipped to make the crossings.

Timeline

26 November - Nine people including a child, reported to be 18-months-old are picked up from a 3m-long boat off Dover.

25 November - Eight people, all suffering from hypothermia, are rescued by the French authorities from a small boat in the Channel

24 November - Five suspected migrants are picked up from a small boat by the French authorities off northern France

23 November - Eight men located in a dinghy off the coast of Dover

22 November - Thirteen men and one woman were intercepted in two dinghies off the coast of Dover

18 November - Nine suspected migrants were found clambering up rocks in Folkestone after apparently crossing the English Channel in a small boat

16 November - Seven suspected migrants were found off Samphire Hoe, near Dover

14 November -Nine suspected migrants - seven men, one woman and a toddler - were found off the Kent coast. Another 10 were found near Dover Docks and five men were found several miles of Ramsgate

13 November - Fourteen men and three children entered Port of Dover on a French fishing boat believed to be stolen

9 November -Seven men were found in the English Channel off Dover