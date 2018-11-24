Five 'migrants' picked up off northern France
Five suspected migrants have been picked up from a small boat by French authorities off Audinghen in northern France.
A statement from the Prefecture Maritime de la Manche said a call for medical assistance raised the alert and a fishing vessel then found the group.
Two on board were suffering from hypothermia and all five were taken care of by emergency teams in France.
A rise in attempts to cross the Channel is being blamed on organised crime.
The vast majority of those trying to cross to Kent claim to be Iranian but the nationality of those rescued on Saturday is not yet known.
So far, the number of suspected Iranian migrants to have reached UK shores has reached 101.
Timeline
24 November
- Five suspected migrants are picked up from a small boat by the French authorities off northern France
23 November
- Eight men located in a dinghy off the coast of Dover
22 November
- Thirteen men and one woman were intercepted in two dinghies off the coast of Dover
18 November
- Nine suspected migrants were found clambering up rocks in Folkestone after apparently crossing the English Channel in a small boat
16 November
- Seven suspected migrants were found off Samphire Hoe, near Dover
14 November
- Nine suspected migrants - seven men, one woman and a toddler - were found off the Kent coast
- Another 10 were found near Dover Docks
- Five men were found several miles of Ramsgate
13 November
- Fourteen men and three children entered Port of Dover on a French fishing boat believed to be stolen
9 November
- Seven men were found in the English Channel off Dover
3 November
- Eight suspected migrants were stopped off the Kent coast
- Seven others were stopped at Dover Western Docks