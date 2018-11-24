Image copyright @premarmanche Image caption The five were in a small boat and two had hypothermia, French authorities said

Five suspected migrants have been picked up from a small boat by French authorities off Audinghen in northern France.

A statement from the Prefecture Maritime de la Manche said a call for medical assistance raised the alert and a fishing vessel then found the group.

Two on board were suffering from hypothermia and all five were taken care of by emergency teams in France.

A rise in attempts to cross the Channel is being blamed on organised crime.

The vast majority of those trying to cross to Kent claim to be Iranian but the nationality of those rescued on Saturday is not yet known.

So far, the number of suspected Iranian migrants to have reached UK shores has reached 101.

Eight suspected migrants were brought ashore after a dinghy was spotted off Kent on Friday

Timeline

24 November

Five suspected migrants are picked up from a small boat by the French authorities off northern France

23 November

Eight men located in a dinghy off the coast of Dover

22 November

Thirteen men and one woman were intercepted in two dinghies off the coast of Dover

18 November

Nine suspected migrants were found clambering up rocks in Folkestone after apparently crossing the English Channel in a small boat

16 November

Seven suspected migrants were found off Samphire Hoe, near Dover

14 November

Nine suspected migrants - seven men, one woman and a toddler - were found off the Kent coast

Another 10 were found near Dover Docks

Five men were found several miles of Ramsgate

13 November

Fourteen men and three children entered Port of Dover on a French fishing boat believed to be stolen

9 November

Seven men were found in the English Channel off Dover

3 November