Eight more 'migrants' found in dinghy off Kent coast
Eight suspected migrants claiming to be from Iran have been brought ashore after a dinghy was spotted off Kent.
The men were located by the coastguard and Border Force officers at about 07:15 GMT and brought into Dover.
A Home Office spokesman said they were checked by ambulance staff and found to be well.
It brings the number of suspected Iranian migrants to have reached UK shores this month to 101. All have been passed to immigration officials.
The recent surge in attempts to cross the Channel is being blamed on a rise in organised crime in France.
Ingrid Parrot, of the French maritime police, said "criminal and mafia networks" had been organising the trafficking.
"There are more and more thefts of boats, pleasure craft, speed boats," she said.
On Thursday, 14 suspected migrants claiming to be Iranian were rescued from two dinghies.
A first boat, with six men and one woman, was intercepted by Border Force officers off the coast of Dover at about 01:30.
A second, with seven men on board, was spotted at about 08:00.
23 November
- Eight men located in a dinghy off the coast of Dover
22 November
- Thirteen men and one woman were intercepted in two dinghies off the coast of Dover
18 November
- Nine suspected migrants were found clambering up rocks in Folkestone after apparently crossing the English Channel in a small boat
16 November
- Seven suspected migrants were found off Samphire Hoe, near Dover
14 November
- Nine suspected migrants, seven men, one woman and a toddler, were found off the Kent coast
- Another 10 were found near Dover Docks
- Five men were found several miles of Ramsgate
13 November
- Fourteen men and three children entered Port of Dover on a French fishing boat believed to be stolen
9 November
- Seven men were found in the English Channel off Dover
3 November
- Eight suspected migrants were stopped off the Kent coast
- Seven others were stopped at Dover Western Docks