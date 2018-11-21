Two men die helping driver after Swanley crash
Two men have died after being struck by a car as they helped the driver of an overturned vehicle.
They were hit by a silver Mercedes on the A20 at Swanley as they helped the driver of a Vauxhall Astra at about 11:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old, from Crawley, and the 54-year-old, from south-east London, suffered fatal injuries, police said.
Six other people were hurt in the seven-vehicle crash on the London-bound carriageway.
The road was closed for 12 hours while investigations took place. Kent Police has appealed for witnesses.