Image copyright JIM BENNETT Image caption Ray Weatherall was shot in the face in one of the murder attempts

A wife, her lover and his daughter have been jailed for life over a plot to kill her terminally ill husband.

Ray Weatherall survived a poisoning, being shot in the face, and a swimming pool heater explosion which left him with second degree burns.

His wife Hayley Weatherall, 32, also planned to kill him using sleeping tablets and insulin.

She was told she will spend a minimum of 15 years in prison after being found guilty of conspiracy to murder.

Her lover Glenn Pollard, 49, and his daughter Heather, 20, of Church Lane in West Stourmouth, Canterbury, were also convicted of the same charge at Maidstone Crown Court.

They were told by Judge Adele Williams they would serve at least 17 years and 15 years in prison respectively.

The judge said: "This was cruelty of a high degree. Cold, calculated and chilling cruelty.

"You conspired to murder a man because you believed he stood in your way.

"Each of you plotted and planned to kill him with determination and persistence."

Months to live

In 2015 Mr Weatherall, 53, was told he had terminal brain cancer and he had just 18 months to live.

In 2017 he was told his tumours were stable and his condition has not deteriorated.

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Hayley Weatherall, Glenn Pollard and Heather Pollard were all given life sentences for their parts in the plots to kill Ray Weatherall

Jurors were told his wife, from Ash near Canterbury, had been having an affair with Pollard, who was her husband's best friend, and they planned to have a new life together.

They concocted a series of plots on Mr Weatherall's life, including the swimming pool explosion and the poison plan.

Glenn Pollard had also planned to push Mr Weatherall overboard during a fishing trip on a boat they co-owned.

On 29 November last year Mr Weatherall was shot in the face at Sandwich Marina, but survived when the bullet hit his right cheekbone.

'Lucky to be alive'

Kent Police said as well as finding mobile phones, cameras and camouflaged clothing, a number of registered firearms were discovered.

A spokesman said: "The phones and electrical devices were analysed and hundreds of messages were discovered between Glenn and Heather Pollard.

"They exchanged ideas about killing methods and aired concerns about keeping their messages a secret."

He said a "catalogue of web pages" had been viewed in a search for ways to poison and kill their victim without being caught.

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Ray Weatherall survived being shot in the face when the bullet lodged in his cheekbone

PC Paul Wilson said: "This has been a very complex case and extremely difficult for the victim, who is quite frankly lucky to be alive.

"He's had to come to terms with the fact that three people close to him who he cared about were so intent on hurting him.

"They've also put him through further distress with a long and upsetting trial that has revealed all the despicable actions of these three individuals."