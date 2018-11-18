Image copyright Geograph/Helmut Zozmann Image caption The suspected migrants were spotted on the rocks by a member of the public

Nine suspected migrants have been found clambering up rocks after apparently crossing the Channel in a small boat.

The group, believed to be from Iran, called police to say they were in trouble at 07:30 GMT.

They were also spotted by a member of the public on the rocks at Copt Point, off Folkestone, 45 minutes later.

The coastguard confirmed it was assisting Border Force officers. More than 60 suspected migrants have entered the UK via Kent this week.

On Friday, a dinghy carrying seven suspected migrants was found on the beach at Samphire Hoe, near Dover.

Two days earlier three boats with a total of 22 suspected migrants on board, including one woman and a toddler, were picked up off the coasts of Dover and Ramsgate.

On Tuesday, a French fishing boat that was thought to have been stolen was stopped as it entered the Port of Dover with 17 suspected migrants on board.

In a separate incident, seven suspected migrants were also found in a lorry at Dover docks.

The Home Office said they would all be interviewed by immigration officials.

The Border Force has stepped up its patrols along the south east coast in the wake of a rise in attempts by migrants to cross the Channel.