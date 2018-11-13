Image caption The vessel entered the Port of Dover off the Kent coast shortly after midnight

A French fishing boat thought to have been stolen was stopped in UK waters with 17 suspected migrants on board.

The craft, based in Boulogne, entered the Port of Dover off the Kent coast shortly after midnight.

Authorities were alerted, and a patrol, accompanied by a lifeboat because of rough conditions, was launched.

Dover and Deal MP Charlie Elphicke said the "brazen attempt to break into Britain" showed the "extreme lengths these desperate people will go to".

"This latest incident underlines why we need to significantly boost our borders budget - and increase the number of vessels patrolling the whole border," he said.

"This is a growing problem - and the Home Office must not turn a blind eye."

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said it had assisted Border Force officers with an incident.