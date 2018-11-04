Image copyright Dee Sturgess Image caption The teacup carriage came away from the ride

Three girls were hurt when a fairground teacup ride came loose and "spun into a crowd".

Parents screamed as the cup broke away from its platform at Leeds Castle, near Maidstone, on Saturday.

The girls were treated by paramedics for shock and apparently minor injuries. An eyewitness told of seeing children under a cup.

It happened on the same day eight children were hurt falling from an inflatable slide in Woking.

Dee Sturgess, who witnessed the incident at 17:15 GMT, said the ride "kept stopping unexpectedly" so she decided to move on to the next stall before she "heard screams".

She said: "We ran over through the crowd - who mostly were just standing frozen - to find children under the tea cup and screaming parents.

"There was a very long couple of minutes with children from the other cups on the ride screaming before the ride was switched off."

She said some men lifted the cup off the children while another man pulled out a young girl who "was shaking and going into shock".

Meanwhile, she said "a mum with a very young toddler who was knocked under the cup was hysterically screaming".

In a statement, Leeds Castle said that none of the girls had sustained "significant" physical injury.

Chief Executive Sir David Steel said the "low-level teacup ride" was "operated by an independent contractor that (we have) used many times before".

He said it had passed a safety inspection in September.

He added: "The ride was stopped immediately and the on-site paramedics attended.

"Two girls got up from the incident and walked away, the third was in shock but not injured. They all watched the fireworks from the paramedics tent.

"The ride has now been taken out of service and all the other rides at the small funfair will have been checked again ahead of tonight's display. "