Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Sarah Wellgreen was last seen during the evening of 9 October

The home of a missing mother-of-five has been searched for a second time by police as part of a murder inquiry.

Officer investigating the disappearance of Sarah Wellgreen made a "forced entry" into the property on Friday.

Ms Wellgreen, 46, was last seen in the Bazes Shaw area of New Ash Green, in Kent, on the evening of 9 October, and reported missing two days later.

Her car was left at her home and there have been no new transactions on her credit or debit cards, police said.

Det Insp Chris Greenstreet said on Friday: "Following information received by the investigation team, a further search of a property in New Ash Green is being carried out on the morning of 2 November 2018."

Local reports say the house was first searched soon after she was reported missing.

A police spokesman said another residential address in New Ash Green was also being searched as part of the investigation into Ms Wellgreen's disappearance.

About 30 detectives are working on the inquiry and more than 100 statements have been taken by police.

Police have been searching parts of the Thames near Greenhithe as well as in Dartford town centre, close to Orchards Shopping Centre.

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption The search for Sarah Wellgreen is being concentrated on a five-mile area around New Ash Green

Officers with sniffer dogs have also been searching an area off Scratchers Lane, in nearby Fawkham.

More than 1,500 hours of CCTV footage have been sent to police as part of the investigation.

Ms Wellgreen is described as being white, about 5ft 7in tall, of medium build, with green eyes and straight brown shoulder-length hair.

Detectives said her disappearance was "entirely out of character" and was being treated "as a potential murder".

A man in his 30s has been arrested and bailed in connection with Ms Wellgreen's disappearance.

Timeline

9 October - Ms Wellgreen is last seen in the evening in the Bazes Shaw area of New Ash Green, Kent.

12 October - Her 22-year-old son Lewis Burdett posts a message on his Facebook page appealing for anyone who had seen her to get in touch.

16 October - A man in his 30s is arrested in connection with the investigation and later released on bail until 16 November.

19 October - Police search an area of woodland near Ms Wellgreen's home in New Ash Green.

20 October - Residents from New Ash Green and surrounding areas join the search for the missing mother.

22 October - The New Ash Green Village Association says volunteer searches "would continue until Sarah is found".

24 October - Kent Police announce the disappearance of Ms Wellgreen is being treated "as a potential murder".

2 November - Police return for another search of Ms Wellgreen's home in New Ash Green.