Image copyright PA Image caption Boris Johnson is seen eating a slice of "EU cake" and wearing his signature cycling helmet

Boris Johnson has been unveiled as this year's Guy to be burned at Edenbridge Bonfire Society's celebrations.

The former foreign secretary is shown eating a slice of an "EU cake" and wearing his signature cycling helmet.

Mr Johnson resigned from the cabinet in July over Theresa May's Chequers plan for Brexit.

The bonfire society said Mr Johnson was chosen "as a result of his continuing habit to be in the news and his never-ending gaffes".

Bonfire societies are known for burning effigies of high-profile, political figures during their celebrations which include torch lit processions and fireworks displays.

The largest event takes place in Lewes, Sussex, each year on 5 November when as many as 60,000 people converge on the town for processions by six societies which keep the identities of their effigies a closely guarded secret.

'Can't have your cake'

Edenbridge Bonfire Society, which holds its celebrations in Kent on Saturday, has previously set fire to effigies of Harvey Weinstein, Donald Trump, Sepp Blatter and Katie Hopkins.

The 11m (36ft) effigy of Mr Johnson, painted by artist Andrea Dean, features Hawaiian-style shorts, mismatched socks and red Brexit buses for his feet.

During Vote Leave's EU Referendum campaign, the buses carried slogans claiming Britain sent £350m a week to the EU which could be used to fund the NHS.

The rosette on the effigy marks the society's 90th year.

Chairman Bill Cummings said: "Our message to Mr Johnson is that you cannot have your cake and eat it."

He said he hoped Mr Johnson would take it in "good spirit".

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Johnson is shown with big calves from his cycling and big red Vote Leave buses for feet

On Facebook, society spokeswoman Laura Lawrence said: "He's always been quite high up on our list."

She said the flag in the cake was the flag of Slovakia, which is where artist Ms Dean is from.

Extending an invitation to Mr Johnson to attend the event, Ms Lawrence said: "We would love to see you there."

Image copyright Edenbridge Bonfire Society Image caption In 2010 an 49ft Wayne Rooney effigy, complete with Shrek-style ears, went up in flames after he signed a new contract at Manchester United having previously declared his intention to leave

Image copyright Edenbridge Bonfire Society Image caption Katie Hopkins, the former UK Apprentice contestant, said she was "happy" to be the 2013 Guy

Image copyright PA Image caption The disgraced former Fifa boss Sepp Blatter was depicted in 2015