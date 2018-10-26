Sarah Wellgreen: Two-day gap before missing mum report
Mother-of-five Sarah Wellgreen was not reported missing until two days after she was last seen, Kent Police say.
Searches near her home in New Ash Green have been extended to Dartford after officers said they were treating her disappearance as a potential murder.
Last week a man was arrested and bailed until 16 November pending inquiries.
Police have now confirmed she was not reported missing until 11 October - two days after the last known sighting of her.
'Vanished without trace'
Ms Wellgreen has not been in contact with her family since she was last seen in the Bazes Shaw area of New Ash Green, and has missed one of her children's birthdays.
Her car was at her home address and there have been no transactions on her bank or credit cards.
The only item missing from her home was her black iPhone 4.
Det Supt Paul Fotheringham said it was "entirely out of character" for Ms Wellgreen to go missing.
He said: "Sarah has disappeared without a trace."
Ms Wellgreen was regularly seen around the Bazes Shaw area with her young children, but commuted to Portsmouth where she worked in a beauty salon, neighbours said.
Police revealed she had just had the offer of a new job and was looking forward to the future.
Timeline
- 9 October - Ms Wellgreen is last seen in the evening in the Bazes Shaw area of New Ash Green, Kent
- 11 October - The 46-year-old mother of five is reported missing
- 12 October - Her 22-year-old son Lewis Burdett posts a message on his Facebook page appealing for anyone who had seen her to get in touch
- 16 October - A man in his 30s is arrested in connection with the investigation and later released on bail for a month
- 19 October - Police search an area of woodland near Ms Wellgreen's home in New Ash Green
- 20 October - Residents from New Ash Green and surrounding areas join the search for the missing mother
- 22 October - The New Ash Green Village Association says volunteer searches "would continue until Sarah is found"
- 24 October - Kent Police announce the disappearance of Ms Wellgreen is being treated "as a potential murder"
- 25 October - Searches widen to Dartford town centre