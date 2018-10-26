Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Sarah Wellgreen was last seen during the evening of 9 October

Mother-of-five Sarah Wellgreen was not reported missing until two days after she was last seen, Kent Police say.

Searches near her home in New Ash Green have been extended to Dartford after officers said they were treating her disappearance as a potential murder.

Last week a man was arrested and bailed until 16 November pending inquiries.

Police have now confirmed she was not reported missing until 11 October - two days after the last known sighting of her.

'Vanished without trace'

Ms Wellgreen has not been in contact with her family since she was last seen in the Bazes Shaw area of New Ash Green, and has missed one of her children's birthdays.

Her car was at her home address and there have been no transactions on her bank or credit cards.

The only item missing from her home was her black iPhone 4.

Det Supt Paul Fotheringham said it was "entirely out of character" for Ms Wellgreen to go missing.

He said: "Sarah has disappeared without a trace."

Image copyright PA Image caption Searches have been conducted in woodland off Scratchers Lane

Ms Wellgreen was regularly seen around the Bazes Shaw area with her young children, but commuted to Portsmouth where she worked in a beauty salon, neighbours said.

Police revealed she had just had the offer of a new job and was looking forward to the future.

Image caption Police are also searching an area of Dartford town centre

Timeline