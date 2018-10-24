Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Sarah Wellgreen was last seen during the evening of 9 October

The disappearance of a missing mother of five is being treated as a murder inquiry.

Sarah Wellgreen, 46, was last seen in the Bazes Shaw area of New Ash Green, in Kent, on the evening of 9 October.

Her car was left at her home address and there have been no new transactions on her bank or credit cards.

Det Supt Paul Fotheringham said she had "disappeared without a trace". A man in his 30s was arrested and released on bail pending further inquiries.

Hundreds of villagers have joined police in searching for Ms Wellgreen in New Ash Green and surrounding rural areas.

Det Supt Fotheringham said her disappearance was "entirely out of character".

"The only item missing from the home is her black iPhone 4," he added.