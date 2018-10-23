Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Sarah Wellgreen was last seen during the evening of 9 October

Volunteers searching for a missing mother of five are "hopeful" she will be found alive, a search co-ordinator has said.

Sarah Wellgreen, 46, was last seen in the Bazes Shaw area of New Ash Green, Sevenoaks, on the evening of 9 October.

Co-ordinator Sharon Brine said villagers were "staying positive" the beauty therapist would be found alive.

A man in his 30s was arrested on 16 October and released on bail until 16 November pending further inquiries.

Hundreds of villagers have joined police in a search which co-ordinators said had been expanded to a five-mile radius of Ms Wellgreen's home.

Kent Police said it was "increasingly concerned for her welfare".

Speaking to BBC South East, Ms Brine said: "The villagers are at the moment really hopeful and all staying positive."

Image caption About 200 people are believed to have joined police to search nearby woodland

Another co-ordinator, Shaun Fishenden, said police had been focusing on woodland to the side of Ms Wellgreen's home "just in case she has fallen and injured herself and hasn't been able to get up".

He said police had let them search other wooded areas "just in case she went on a different route to what they are thinking".

The New Ash Green Village Association has said volunteer searches "would continue until Sarah is found".

About 100 people are expected to regroup on Wednesday to cover miles of footpaths and woodland in a new search.