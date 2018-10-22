Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Sarah Jane Wellgreen was last seen on 9 October

About 200 people have joined the search for a mother-of-five who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Sarah Jane Wellgreen, 46, was last seen in New Ash Green, Sevenoaks, on 9 October.

The volunteers are believed to have helped officers search nearby woodland over the weekend.

Kent Police said Ms Wellgreen's disappearance was out of character and they were "increasingly concerned for her welfare".

Last week a man was arrested and released on bail until 16 November pending further enquiries.

Kent Police district commander for Sevenoaks, Ch Insp Tony Dyer, said: "Sarah is believed to have connections in areas outside the county, including Farnborough and Portsmouth.

"I would urge anybody who knows where she is or who may have seen her to contact us immediately."

No sign

Despite several police appeals there has been no sign of Ms Wellgreen.

Her son Lewis Burdett posted on social media that his mother had left home without her car.

He wrote: "Please share this as much as you can we are all worried about her and miss her.

"Last seen in New Ash Green Kent, car was left at home please contact me, the slightest bit of information could help so much, thank you."

The New Ash Sports Pavilion said on Facebook it was acting as a "co-ordinating centre" for villagers wishing to help.

It said the search would "likely" continue today.