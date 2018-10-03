Second murder charge after man found dead in Rochester
- 3 October 2018
A second man has been charged with murdering a 39-year-old man.
Peter Beale, from Sittingbourne, was found dead with a suspected stab wound on the Rochester side of the High Street bridge on 18 September.
Levi Webb, 21, of Northfleet, was accused of murder and was remanded in custody until 30 October for an appearance at Maidstone Crown Court.
Another man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had previously been charged with murder.