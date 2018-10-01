Image caption Margaret Harris and her daughter Sharon died at the house in Hadlow

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a mother and daughter in a village in Kent.

Jack Ralph, 28, is accused of killing Margaret Harris, who was in her 70s, and her daughter Sharon, in her 50s, at their home in Hadlow.

The pair were stabbed to death early on Saturday.

Mr Ralph, of Carpenters Lane, Hadlow, appeared via videolink at Medway Magistrates' Court, where he was also charged with attempted murder.

Image caption Police also found David Harris who had suffered serious injuries

Kent Police said officers were called to a neighbouring house just after 07:40 BST on Saturday.

They found three people with serious injuries, "consistent with a stabbing".

The two women died at the scene. Mrs Harris' husband David, also in his 70s, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Mr Ralph will next appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday.