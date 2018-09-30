Image caption The two women and a man were found at a property in Carpenters Lane

A 28-year-old man has been charged with murdering two women.

The women, who were in their 50s and 70s, died at the scene of an incident in Hadlow village in Kent on Saturday.

Police were called after three people suffered serious injuries consistent with a stabbing.

Jack Ralph, of Carpenters Lane, is due to appear before magistrates on Monday.