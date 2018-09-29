Image copyright Google Image caption The two women and a man were found at a property in Carpenters Lane on Saturday morning

Two women have been found dead in Kent, sparking a double murder investigation.

Kent Police said the women, who were in their 50s and 70s, died at the scene of an incident in Hadlow, near Tonbridge.

A man in his 70s was also taken to a London hospital with serious injuries from the address in Carpenters Lane on Saturday morning.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody while inquiries continue, Kent Police said.

It is believed the victims and the suspect all knew each other, he added.

The families of those who died have been told, he said.