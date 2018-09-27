Image copyright Twitter Image caption Bob Frost made the controversial remarks on Twitter

A Conservative councillor has resigned from the party in Kent following controversial Twitter posts about abortion clinics and slavery.

Dover District councillor Bob Frost tweeted the remarks to a prospective parliamentary Labour candidate.

He said abortion clinics in Liverpool were a form of "crime prevention", and joked that he had "bought two of the staff" from the city's slavery museum.

His move follows a decision by the local party to suspend him.

A Conservative spokesman said Mr Frost "was being investigated centrally".

Mr Frost said he would remain on Dover District Council as an independent councillor.

In his resignation letter, he said: "The party locally and nationally has more than enough important stuff to do without wasting time on 'complaints' the purposefully offended have made about me."

Speaking to BBC South East, Prime Minister Theresa May said it was important that complaints were "investigated properly".

"And that's exactly what the party does. I believe the councillor has been suspended and is being investigated," she added.

Mr Frost's comments came in response to a tweet from Charlotte Cornell, the prospective Labour candidate for Dover and Deal, while she was at the party's conference in Liverpool.

He tweeted: "The only city I know where the local Marie Stopes clinic is funded by the council as part of their crime prevention program."

Mr Frost added: "BTW don't miss the Tate and the Slavery Museum. I visited in Jan when went to see Ken Dodd. Excellent service in restaurant attached. So good I bought two of the staff."

Ms Cornell condemned his comments as racist.

"These are two things that in modern society are not fit to joke about," she said.

Mr Frost has been suspended from the Conservative party twice before for posting offensive comments online.

In 2015 he made a four-letter Twitter outburst about a Romanian Big Issue seller, while in 2011 he appeared to make comments about black people during a Facebook conversation about the London riots.

It has also emerged that he made another ill-judged comment in May.

Keith Single, chairman of the Dover and Deal Conservative Association, said: "Councillor Frost has been suspended by the Conservative Party since May following comments made on social media.

"An investigation is under way and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."