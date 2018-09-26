Kent

Ramsgate terror arrests: Two boys release without charge

  • 26 September 2018

Two 15-year-old boys arrested on suspicion of planning to carry out far-right terrorism offences have been released without charge.

The pair had been held at their homes by Counter Terrorism Policing South East on Thursday.

The arrests followed searches of two properties in Ramsgate in connection with an investigation, police said.

Both of the teenagers had been questioned at a police station in the South East, a police spokesman said.

