Ramsgate terror arrests: Two boys release without charge
- 26 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two 15-year-old boys arrested on suspicion of planning to carry out far-right terrorism offences have been released without charge.
The pair had been held at their homes by Counter Terrorism Policing South East on Thursday.
The arrests followed searches of two properties in Ramsgate in connection with an investigation, police said.
Both of the teenagers had been questioned at a police station in the South East, a police spokesman said.