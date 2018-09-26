Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The whale was thought to be feeding in the area

Conservationists are waiting to see if a "very lost" beluga whale in the River Thames has headed back out to sea.

It was first spotted on Tuesday feeding around barges near Gravesend, Kent, thousands of miles away from its natural habitat of the Arctic.

Rescue teams have been on standby in case the whale, nicknamed Benny, got into danger.

Ships in the river were being urged to keep clear and the public were asked not to take to the water to watch it.

Julia Cable, national co-ordinator for the British Divers Marine Life Rescue, said: "It's possible that it lost its way after a navigational error, that it has taken a wrong turn. We haven't got an idea about the health of the animal.

"We are hoping that the twitchers will be out again this morning and will let us know when they spot it.

"We would have hoped that if it had become stranded, we would have heard about it," she said.

"The fact that no-one has contacted us yet is perhaps a good sign."

Image caption The beluga whale was pictured swimming in the Thames off Coalhouse Fort in Essex on Tuesday

Lucy Babey, head of science and conservation at Orca, a marine conservation charity, said: "This is the most southerly recording of a beluga in the UK.

"These animals can navigate in shallow coastal water so hopefully it will swim away."

She said any noise in the water could impair its sophisticated sonar navigation system.

Beluga whales can grow up to 20ft in length and are usually at home in the icy waters around Greenland, Svalbard or the Barents Sea.

Image caption Belugas are commonly found in coastal waters of the Arctic Ocean

Tanya Ferry, environment manager at the Port of London Authority which is monitoring the whale, said it was unclear what the whale could eat.

"We do have quite a lot of plastic bags, which could be quite an issue," she said.

"We're hoping if we give it enough space and keep an eye on it, it will find its own way out of the Thames to an environment that's more appropriate for it.

"We certainly don't want people trying to rescue it."

Beluga whales were last spotted in the UK three years ago off the coast of Northumberland and Northern Ireland, but sightings were "extremely rare", the British Divers Marine Life Rescue said.

In 2006, an 18ft (5m) northern bottle-nosed whale died after becoming stranded in the Thames.

The RSPCA said: "We are working with other agencies to monitor the situation and ready to provide appropriate assistance if requested."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Crowds gathered to look from the river bank after the whale was spotted in the River Thames near Gravesend, east of London

What is a beluga whale?

Image copyright RIA NOVOSTI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Belugas, also known as white whales, are "one of the most familiar and easily distinguishable" of all whales, according to National Geographic.

They range from 13ft (3.9m) to 20ft (6.1m) in length and have distinctive rounded foreheads.

Belugas are commonly found in coastal waters of the Arctic Ocean, but are also at home in large rivers. They can move between salt and fresh water.

They are common to Alaska, Russia, Canada, and Greenland.

The whales were nicknamed "canaries of the sea" by early whalers due to their squeaks and squawks.

Beluga calls variously resemble a cork being prized from a bottle or a creaking door, along with sounds described as clicks, squeaks, chirps, bleats, moans, groans, and whistles.