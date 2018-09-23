Image copyright Simon Moores Image caption A drone picture taken on 15 September shows the extent of the fire

Demolition is to begin at an industrial unit ravaged by a blaze a week ago.

Dozens of firefighters remain at Westwood near Margate dampening down hot spots and dragging out rubbish.

Crews from Kent Fire and Rescue Service have been working to contain the blaze since being called out in the early hours of 15 September. At its height, 80 firefighters were battling the flames.

Part of the building is due to be demolished later to allow access.

A fire service spokesman said: "This is expected to lead to an increased level of smoke in the area, and more visible flames throughout today [Sunday].

"People living and working nearby are advised to stay indoors, where possible, and to keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution."

At the height of the fire about 40% of the warehouse was alight and a plume of black smoke was visible for several miles. The fire service said crews would remain on site "for some time to come".