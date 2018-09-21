Two 15-year-old boys arrested on suspicion of far-right terror offences can be detained for a further six days.

The teenagers were arrested on Thursday at their homes on suspicion of preparing for terrorist acts.

A spokesman for Counter Terrorism Policing South East said detectives had been granted warrants of further detention against the pair.

Searches at two Ramsgate properties connected to the investigation are complete, police have said.

The boys were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorism, under the Terrorism Act.

Both are being questioned at a police station in the south-east of England and the warrants of further detention means they can be held until Thursday.

The Counter Terrorism Unit has confirmed the alleged offences involved far-right ideology.

Police said the arrests were planned and intelligence-led, and there was no immediate threat to the public.