Image caption Two women died at the scene

The police watchdog is investigating after two women died as a result of a crash when their car was pursued near Canterbury.

Passenger Cassey Hood, 18, died at the scene on Friday, and driver Lucy Leadbeater, 27, died later in hospital.

The women were in a Toyota Yaris which was being followed by a police van before it hit a tree, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

Two men were taken to hospital after the crash, at 03:50 BST, in Womenswold.

Moments before the crash, the Yaris had been spotted driving at speed by officers, but it stopped in a layby and the police Sprinter van pulled up alongside.

Image caption Tributes have been paid by family and friends

The car then drove off, and the police van followed it into Nethersole Road, where the Yaris collided with a tree.

The IOPC said there was no evidence to suggest there had been contact between the police van and the Yaris.

Ms Hood's twin sister Kellis Hood has paid tribute to the women.

She said: "Everyone loved them. It's not even sunk in that they've gone yet."