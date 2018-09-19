Image caption Footage showed the car being driven down an alleyway

CCTV footage of the moment a man drove his car down a narrow alleyway into a Kent nightclub marquee and across a dance floor, injuring eight people, has been shown to a jury.

Witnesses have told Maidstone Crown Court it was like a "domino effect" of people being knocked over at Blake's nightclub in Gravesend, on 17 March.

Mohammed Abdul, 21, denies attempted murder and causing GBH with intent.

Mr Abdul, of McMillan Street, Deptford, accepts he was the driver.

The court has heard Mr Abdul was thrown out of the club because he seemed drunk, but returned 10 minutes later in his Suzuki Vitara.

Mr Abdul told the court he had drunk about 15 vodkas and tequila shots and also smoked at least 10 "spliffs".

He said he was calm, but at one point the doormen pushed him to the floor.

He told the court he returned in his car because he wanted to antagonise the bouncers and cause a nuisance because they had embarrassed him.

Image caption The vehicle ended up on a crowded dance floor

Mr Abdul manoeuvred his car into the mouth of the alleyway to give them a scare, he told the court.

Jurors heard when a bouncer opened the driver's door believing Mr Abdul may have had a gun, the driver lurched forward to get away.

The court heard he hit a doorman and this obscured his view.

He said he did not see a woman who was pulled out of the way by another doorman but was left with a fractured pelvis.

Mr Abdul told jurors he hoped to find a back way out but instead crashed into the marquee. Finding himself on the dance floor, he panicked and reversed, but got stuck.

He has admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The trial continues.