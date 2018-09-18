Image copyright PA Image caption Eight people were injured when a car drove into a nightclub marquee

A bouncer has told jurors how he tried to stop a man from driving through a nightclub, injuring eight people.

Peter Muro said Mohammed Abdul was ejected from Blake's in Gravesend, Kent on 17 March but returned with his car.

Mr Muro said he thought the driver was going to pull out a gun so he tried to open the door to grab him, but Mr Abdul, 21, accelerated away from him.

Mr Abdul, of Deptford, London, denies attempted murder and causing GBH with intent.

The jury at Maidstone Crown Court has been told Mr Abdul, of McMillan Street, accepts he was the driver and has admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Mr Muro, who has worked at the club for two years, said Mr Abdul became aggressive when he was thrown out of the marquee nightclub.

"He said he was going to come back and kill me," Mr Muro said.

The doorman then described what happened when Mr Abdul returned. He told jurors the car driver said: "I told you I'd be back. Watch what I'm going to do now."

Mr Muro said his first reaction was to think Mr Abdul was going to pull out a gun and start shooting.

He said he attempted to open the door to try to grab him and stop him, but Mr Abdul started driving into everyone.

Asked why he did not tell police earlier in the night that Mr Abdul had threatened to kill him, Mr Muro said he was in shock at the time.

Another doorman, Christopher Wildish, also told the court he heard Mr Abdul threatening to kill.

Mr Wildish said he failed to mention this in his police statement because he could not remember the exact words that were used.

The trial continues.