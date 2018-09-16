Image copyright @kevinelsley1977 Image caption The smoke could be seen from several miles away

A warning for people near a large fire at an industrial unit in Kent to keep doors and windows closed is still in place 24 hours after the blaze began.

Kent Fire and Rescue said on Sunday morning that it was still actively fighting the fire in Westwood, Margate.

The blaze started at 06:30 BST on Saturday, and fire crews later found about 40% of the warehouse alight.

At its height, 80 fire fighters and at least 12 fire engines were at the scene, with smoke visible for miles.

On Sunday morning, Kent Fire and Rescue said the number of fire engines had been reduced to five.

It said steady progress was being made, with crews continuing with active fire fighting.

The fire has been surrounded and prevented from spreading to an adjacent building, it added.