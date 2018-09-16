Image copyright Mandie Williams Image caption Kent Police said the chase was called off before the crash

A man and a woman have been arrested after a car - which had been chased by police - struck three pedestrians.

The crash happened on Star Hill in Rochester, Kent, shortly before 23:00 BST on Saturday.

Kent Police said the car was being pursued by officers but the chase was called off before the crash.

The pedestrians were taken to a local hospital with injuries not deemed to be life threatening, the force added.

Pursuit 'cancelled'

About 10 minutes before the crash officers had signalled for a silver Jaguar to pull over on the M2, London-bound, near junction five.

Police said the car did not stop and was pursued with assistance from the National Police Air Service helicopter.

The pursuit was cancelled prior to the crash, it added.

A 32-year-old man from Swanley and an 18-year-old woman of no fixed address were arrested at the scene for suspected traffic offences.

Kent Police said it had notified the Independent Office for Police Conduct "as is mandatory in these circumstances".