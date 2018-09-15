Kent

Smoke warning over fire in Margate industrial unit

  • 15 September 2018
Margate fire Image copyright @kevinelsley1977
Image caption The smoke can be seen from several miles away

Residents have been warned to keep doors and windows shut after a large fire in an industrial unit in Kent.

About 80 firefighters are tackling the blaze in Westwood, in Margate.

Kent Fire & Rescue Service said the blaze began at 06:30 BST and roughly 40% of the warehouse was alight.

A large black smoke plume is visible for eight miles. "People in the area are reminded to please keep doors and windows closed as a precaution," a spokesman said.

Image copyright Dave Larkins
Image caption About 80 firefighters are tackling the blaze

