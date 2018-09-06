Image copyright Kent Police Image caption More than 50 wraps of white and brown substances were found in the Rubik's cube container

Police discovered more than 50 wraps of what are believed to be Class A drugs in a fake Rubik's cube container.

Kent Police said the container was slightly larger than a usual cube, and held wraps of white and brown substances.

A 19-year-old man from Stratford, east London, was arrested in Newham Street, Chatham, on Wednesday.

Officers said he was questioned on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug and bailed until 3 October.