Kent

Nine people charged with £1.3m fraud offences

  • 31 August 2018
Sterling notes Image copyright Getty Images

Nine people have been charged by police in Kent investigating two alleged sales scams involving £1.3m.

Almost 200 victims reported paying cash to online car traders between August 2013 and August 2017, with no vehicles provided in return.

A London joinery company was also allegedly defrauded, losing about £279,000.

Nine people appeared before magistrates in Medway charged with fraud and money laundering offences.

They are due before Maidstone Crown Court later next month.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites