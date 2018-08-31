Image copyright Getty Images

Nine people have been charged by police in Kent investigating two alleged sales scams involving £1.3m.

Almost 200 victims reported paying cash to online car traders between August 2013 and August 2017, with no vehicles provided in return.

A London joinery company was also allegedly defrauded, losing about £279,000.

Nine people appeared before magistrates in Medway charged with fraud and money laundering offences.

They are due before Maidstone Crown Court later next month.