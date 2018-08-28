Image copyright Highways England Image caption No-one is believed to have been seriously hurt in the crash

Two lorries have crashed near the Dartford Crossing in Kent leading to hours of delays for motorists on the M25.

The motorway was closed between J30 and J31 after the crash due to the "extensive recovery and clean-up operations", Highways England said.

One of the lorries involved in the collision at about 14:35 BST overturned and ended up down an embankment.

No-one is believed to have been seriously hurt in the crash.

However, numerous motorists have been caught up in the subsequent road delays and diversions.

Fergal Parkinson, said his wife and daughter had been stuck at Ikea Thurrock all day due to the gridlock caused by the crash.

He said they were in a group of about 200 being offered beds for the night in the store.

Image copyright The Parkinson Family Image caption Sasha and Charlotte Parkinson have been offered a bed for the night in Ikea Thurrock

Highways England said there were still severe delays on the anti-clockwise approach to the Dartford Crossing.

The section of road will need to be resurfaced overnight due to the crash and subsequent diesel spillage, meaning diversions will remain in place.

Image copyright Highways England Image caption Long delays were caused after a lorry overturned near the Dartford Crossing

Esther Rollinson said on Twitter that she and her daughter had been "trapped in Ikea" at Thurrock due to the tailbacks from the crash for "5hrs +counting".

Ben Glander tweeted that he too had also been stuck for hours.

Dartford tunnel is a myth, been stuck in ikea car park for 2 hours now 👍🏻 — Ben Glander (@ben_glander) August 28, 2018