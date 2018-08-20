Image caption Ms Lister crossed the Channel in a specially-adapted boat

Hilary Lister, the first quadriplegic person to sail across the English Channel, has died at the age of 46.

Ms Lister, from Dunkirk in Kent, made the journey in 2013 using straws in her mouth to control her boat.

She was also the first disabled woman to sail solo around Britain and set another record by crossing the Indian Ocean.

Her stepson, Alex Lister, said: "She turned the suffering she was experiencing into an opportunity."

A progressive neurological disorder, reflex sympathetic dystrophy, left Hilary in a wheelchair from the age of 15. Gradually she lost the use of all her body from the neck down.

'Cloud nine'

Mr Lister said his stepmother never complained about "the bad luck she had been dealt" but instead "got out and did things that any able-bodied person would be incredibly proud of."

In September 2003 she was taken sailing on a lake by a friend and fell in love with the sport.

Speaking to the BBC in 2014, she explained her love of the sport, saying: "It's just incredible, that feeling of utter freedom, the ability to move around and go where I want, when I want."

Describing her trip across the Channel, Mr Lister said: "People thought she was nuts but she went out and did it and she was on cloud nine."

He said Ms Lister had "not been well for a while" after the latest in a series of operations a few months ago.

He said her death "was an unexpected event [but] wasn't a massive surprise to her family."

He added: "That doesn't make it any easier for her mother, her brothers, all the people who loved her very dearly."

Friends and admirers have taken to Twitter to pay tribute: