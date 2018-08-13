Image caption The family of the mauled toddler said after the attack it had ruined their lives

A couple are facing jail after their pit bull terrier-type dog mauled and severely injured an 18-month-old girl.

Michael Thornton, 27, and Hayley Eldridge, 29, from Chatham, Kent, pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court to owning a dog that was dangerously out of control in a public place.

A police marksman shot the dog after it attacked Viktoria Resetjnova in a playground on 4 April 2017.

The couple will be sentenced on 24 September.

They had allowed a 15-year-old girl to walk the dog, which was a breed banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

Image caption Dogs are banned from the play area

The animal, called Max, attacked the toddler who was playing with her older sister on the Jenkins Dale estate in the town.

She was seriously injured and fought for her life as she was rushed to hospital.

At the time of the attack Viktoria's parents said in a statement: "The incident has ruined our lives and the lives of our two children."

Thornton and Eldridge have been bailed ahead of sentencing at the same court.

Judge David Griffiths-Jones QC warned them they faced a potential jail term.