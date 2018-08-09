Man arrested over Broadstairs baby death
- 9 August 2018
Detectives are investigating the death of a baby in Broadstairs.
Kent Police said officers were called on Monday 23 July after the baby was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
The baby was transferred to a hospital in London and died three days later, on Thursday 26 July.
A 20-year-old man from Broadstairs was arrested in connection with the death and released on bail until 15 August while inquiries continue.