Man arrested over Broadstairs baby death

  • 9 August 2018
Image caption The baby died three days after being taken to hospital

Detectives are investigating the death of a baby in Broadstairs.

Kent Police said officers were called on Monday 23 July after the baby was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The baby was transferred to a hospital in London and died three days later, on Thursday 26 July.

A 20-year-old man from Broadstairs was arrested in connection with the death and released on bail until 15 August while inquiries continue.

