Image copyright Google maps Image caption The woman was found in a house near Sittingbourne

A man has been charged with the murder of a 64-year-old woman who was found dead at a house in Kent.

The woman's body was discovered when officers were called to Hurst Lane, Kemsley, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Michael Packman, 66, of Hurst Lane, was found injured and taken to a London hospital. He was discharged and taken into custody on Saturday.

Mr Packman - who police said was known to the victim - will appear before Medway Magistrates on Monday.

Kent Police said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.