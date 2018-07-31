Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Arry Petch was working as a labourer before he died

A Kent family have paid tribute to a teenage father who died in a crash near Aylesham.

Arry Petch from Elvington was travelling in a black Mercedes Benz which hit a wall on Sunday.

The 18-year-old's family has released a statement saying he "touched the lives of many" and was "loved by everyone he met".

His mother Dionne said: "Arry had his whole life ahead of him and it is with great sadness that we now say goodbye."

The statement continued: "He loved life, and was a great father to his daughter. He enjoyed doing anything outdoors such as fishing, ferreting, camping and motocross.

"We've made many memories with him over the years and these will be with us forever."

The crash happened in Holt Street at about 02:50 BST as the car was travelling from Nonington towards Snowdown.

A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries while a 22-year-old man was not seriously hurt.

Kent Police said both men were arrested in connection with the crash and released pending further investigation.