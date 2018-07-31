Image copyright Google maps Image caption The woman was found in a house near Sittingbourne

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found at a house in Kent.

Officers were called to Hurst Lane, Kemsley, near Sittingbourne, just after midnight and found the body of the 64-year-old woman.

A 66-year-old man, who was injured, was arrested and is in a London hospital.

Kent Police said the two people were known to each other and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.